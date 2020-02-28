Batting a thousand: Bisbee's Exbats score a hit with 'Kicks, Hits and Fits' | Tucson sounds

Oftentimes your friendly neighborhood music columnist gets to hear local music that you, dear readers, don't get to listen to, merely because it hasn't been released yet.

If the music is any good, it gets kind of hard to keep it to one's self. You find yourself singing along word for word at live shows, raving to anyone who will listen about "how great this record is going to be" and otherwise keeping it to yourself unless you happen to know other folks who've heard the demo copy.

Your humble scribe first heard demos of the newest release by the Exbats last July and has been sitting on the knowledge of how insanely good this album is for almost eight months now. It's been downright excruciating not being able to share it with you all.

But the time has come at last. With the officially release of "Kicks, Hits and Fits" less than a week away, I bring you the Tucson Sounds track by track guide to the latest (and, so far, greatest) release by Bisbee, Ariz.'s favorite family garage rockers.

Kicks, Hits and Fits by the Exbats (Burger Records, 2020)

You can tell there's something different about this album right off the bat (pun absolutely intended.) From beginning to end, "Kicks, Hits and Fits" showcases the new and improved Exbats formula for success: take one part love for old-school rock and roll radio, one part stellar musicianship and one part growing up smart, feisty and feminist in small-town Trump America and bake in a warm oven till we feel like there's some hope for the future again.

Opening track "You Don't Get It (You Don't Got It)" finds Exbats drummer and vocalist Inez McLain decidely in the driver's seat with swagger, sass and rhythmic precision. Inez's vocals evoke such "rock and role models" as Ronnie Spector and Wanda Jackson, against a pounding, pulsing garage-rock drumbeat that would make (Trump-supporting meme sharer) Mo Tucker proud. This is a song for anyone who's sick of pining for love interests who weren't worth their time to begin with. Guitarist (and Inez's proud papa) Ken McClain weaves delicate cosmic country-rock guitar riffs throughout the background (take a minute to listen to the Hollies classic "Carousel" for an idea of the territory being mined here) while guest collaborator Matt Rendon adds pitch-perfect harmonies and bassist Bobby Carlson, as per usual, weaves it all together through the power of subliminal low-end suggestion.

Next on deck is "Funny Honey" which is pure '60s bubblegum pop that's worthy of the Exbat's beloved Monkees, including a deliciously psychedelic organ part (Rendon again, natch) underscoring the whole thing.

Third track "Doorman" is a cathartic surf/garage/punk rant about the frustrating powerlessness of being an underage rock goddess in the face of overzealous bar security staff. Imagine Jan and Dean covering Black Flag and you're halfway there.

The fourth song on the album, "Good Enough for You" is a quasi-inspirational musical rave-up in which Inez muses on growing out of the shackles of small-town expectations and learning to redefine "good enough" on her own terms.

"Maven of the Crafts," an ode to Ken's partner Karen Schumacher, gives Ken McLain his turn at the spotlight in full Roger McGuinn-style glory. It's a gorgeously simple tune, with the full 'bats rock and roll ensemble dialed down to a single acoustic guitar track, Ken on lead vocals and Inez lending garagey girl-group harmonies.

"Wet Cheeks," which ends side one of the vinyl version of the record, is an anthem to moving past the paralyzing lull of depression. Thematically, it mines the same territory as (and is every bit as good as) Steely Dan's "Any Major Dude." When you feel like hiding in your room and crying for the rest of your life, according to the Exbats, it isn't time for wet cheeks. It's time to pick up your heart and fight. If this song doesn't make you cry at least a little, you should honestly get your pulse checked, because you might in fact be dead inside.

Side two opens with "Put Down Your Fights," a guide to giving up on stubborn love which is equal parts the Hollies and Buddy Holly fused into rockabilly pop perfection.

"Try Burning This One" Inez expands on the allegory of the 2018 Exbats track "I'm A Witch" in a feisty declaration of independence from the forces that threaten the future.

While much of this album has its origins in '50s and'60s-era roots music, "Immediate Girl" shows that the "punk" side of the Exbats is still very much alive. The tune channels the spirits of bands like the Heartbreakers, Blondie and X while, lyrically, it's a nod to the weirdness and fatality of post millenial existence.

"Florida" is a raucous cowpunk gem written by 'bats bassist Bobby Carlson's old Flagstaff band, the Ponies.

If "Immediate Girl" invokes the spirit of X, "Hey, Hey, Hey" goes full blown Knitters. A snarly, lovely minor key garage-meets-outlaw-country ballad, it's a grand second-to-last track on a damn-near perfect record.

The album finale is a love letter to the "most dapper man in rock" Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, but more than that, it's an Exbats manifesto on what it will take to save rock and roll. Inez McLain wants to "see the world on (her) drums." The question isn't wether that ought to happen, but whether the world is ready for her.

"Kicks, Hits and Fits" will be released on Burger Records on Friday, March 6. Locally, the 'bats will mark the occasion with an in-store performance and record release party at Wooden Tooth Records at 7 p.m. that same day. The Wanda Junes (featuring Exbats bassist Bobby Carlton) open.

Check your local listings...

Friday, February 28

Tiny House of Funk - 6 p.m. Sand-Reckoner

Hot Snakes, Killing Birds, Lenguas Largas - 7 p.m. Club Congress

Paul Opocensky Project - 7 p.m. Caps & Corks

HAMFT with The Alligators and Metric Tones - 8 p.m. The Hut

iLe - 8 p.m. 191 Toole

Naim's A Jazz Trio - 8 p.m. El Crisol (Exo)

The Deadly Nightshade (Reunion) - 8:30 p.m.Tap & Bottle

Silver Cloud Express, Birds & Arrows and Weekend Lovers - 9 p.m. Sky Bar

Friday Night Vibes - 9 p.m. Saint Charles Tavern

Zona Libre - 9:30 p.m. Brother John’s

El Tambó - 10 p.m. Hotel Congress

Saturday, February 29

Cameron Hood - 6 p.m. Mercado San Agustin

Natalie Pohanic - 6:30 p.m. La Cocina

Jim McGuinn & the Cosmic Cowboys, Sherbet & Champagne, Abes Bones - 7 p.m. Desert Island Records

James Supercave w/ Nightweather and Moontrax - 7 p.m. Club Congress

Leila Lopez band - 7 p.m. Crooked Tooth

Pigmy Death-Ray, The Distortionists, The Cadaver Dabba Doos - 7 p.m. Edge Bar

Mark Anthony Febbo, Dry River Redemption Album Release - 7 p.m. Monterey Court

James Supercave - 7 p.m. Club Congress

Salvador Duran & Adrian Perez - 8 p.m. El Crisol (Exo)

Igor & Red Elvises - 8 p.m. 191 Toole

The Fineline Revisited - 9 p.m. Surly Wench

Neon Horsemen - 9 p.m. Saint Charles Tavern

Pocket Sand, DataData!, & Untied Snakes - 9 p.m. Sky Bar

Sunday, March 1

Natty & The Sunset - 7 p.m. Public Brewhouse

Eugene Boronow Trio - 6 p.m. Che's Lounge Patio

Rhythm & Roots presents: Tim Kliphuis & Jimmy Grant - 7 p.m. Club Congress

Jimmie Vaughan - 7:30 p.m. Rialto

Ramirez - 8 p.m. 191 Toole

Monday, March 2

TCB Open Mic - 6 p.m. Thunder Canyon

Lorelle Meets the Obsolete w/ Jrown and La Cerca - 7 p.m. Club Congress

The Jane Heirs - 7 p.m.House of Bards

LaJayde - 9 p.m. Elliott's On Congress

Tuesday, March 3

Taco Techno Tuesday W/ Tell Yo Girl & DJ Tega - 7 p.m. Batch

Wednesday, March 4

Bethanne & Baritone Baby - 7 p.m. Crooked Tooth

Casa Maria Benefit Show: Tribute to the Music of Linda Ronstadt - 7 p.m. Hotel Congress

Kevin Pakulis Band - 7 p.m. Public Brewhouse

Neon Dreams w/This Modern - 7 p.m. House of Bards

Thursday, March 5

City Morgue - 8 p.m. 191 Toole

Donkey Tonk - 8:30 p.m. Tap & Bottle

Friday, March 6

Joyce Luna - 6 p.m. Sand-Reckoner

Wacken Metal Battle - 6 p.m. House of Bards

Robyn Hitchcock - 7 p.m. Club Congress

Exbats Album Release - 8 p.m.Wooden Tooth Records

Wooden Tooth Records

Balkan Jam - 8 p.m. El Crisol (Exo)

Stavros Halkias - 8 p.m. 191 Toole

Cyress - 9 p.m. The Edge

Entice Burlesque - 9 p.m. Surly Wench Pub

- 30 -