Tucson sounds: Winter visitor's guide | Weekend music

Open in Google Docs Viewer

Open link in new tab

Open link in new window

Open link in new incognito window



Download file

Copy link address

Edit PDF File on PDFescape.com

Open in Google Docs Viewer

Open link in new tab

Open link in new window

Open link in new incognito window



Download file

Copy link address

Edit PDF File on PDFescape.com

Open in Google Docs Viewer

Open link in new tab

Open link in new window

Open link in new incognito window



Download file

Copy link address

Edit PDF File on PDFescape.com

Open in Google Docs Viewer

Open link in new tab

Open link in new window

Open link in new incognito window



Download file

Copy link address

Edit PDF File on PDFescape.com

Open in Google Docs Viewer

Open link in new tab

Open link in new window

Open link in new incognito window



Download file

Copy link address

Edit PDF File on PDFescape.com

Open in Google Docs Viewer

Open link in new tab

Open link in new window

Open link in new incognito window



Download file

Copy link address

Edit PDF File on PDFescape.com

Open in Google Docs Viewer

Open link in new tab

Open link in new window

Open link in new incognito window



Download file

Copy link address

Edit PDF File on PDFescape.com

So, the Gem Show is here, lots of folks have out of town guests, and if your social media feed is anything like your trusty scribe's you've already fielded a good half-dozen or so "what is there for my friend to do in Tucson?" requests in the past week or so. Probably with a list of suggestions that included a scenic desert hike, Sonoran hot dogs and whatever your favorite South Tucson taqueria is. And that's all really, really great and you're doing an excellent job. But you still might be forgetting something important.

Did you tell them about the music? Well, did you? After all, these are people who can afford to travel, people who care about interesting events and places, and, perhaps most importantly, people who might have enough disposable income to add to their growing record collection. .

What do you mean you didn't tell them about the music? Never fear, amateur local ambassador; your friendly neighborhood music columnist has got you covered.

Check out the "real" Gem Show

While they aren't technically playing live this week, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out to our seasonal guests that there is literally a local band called "the Gem Show" and, yeah, their name is meant as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the mother of all Tucson tourist events. Still, they're an excellent band, the satire is rather fond in nature, and the band itself is a tight AF garage-punk ensemble of a few of Tucson's best local rock and roll sages, including Johnny Schier on drums, Whispering Wires frontman John Polle aka Dirk Wednesday on guitar and vocals and Exbats/Wanda Junes alum Bobby Carlson on bass.

Point your local visitor to a physical or virtual copy of the band's debut "Meet Yourself" from Compact Disc Records and invite them to be in on the joke.

Watch a perfect desert sunset with Natty and the Sunset

What better way to fully experience a Tucson sunset than with a band called "the Sunset?" Join guitar wielding Tucson chanteuse Natalie Pohanic and her rock solid band on the Che's Lounge Patio as the watercolor light show that is sundown in Tucson commences.

Natty and the Sunset play Che's Lounge Patio at 6 p.m. Sunday, February 15.

See some local legends lend a hand

Tucson's own Tasha Bundy has made Tucson folks dance for a couple of decades, whether spinning records at Club Congress back in the day or because of her badass skills as a legendary local drummer. But Tash has recently suffered a career-impacting hand injury and can't work. Tasha has another superpower though— an amazing assortment of talented friends, including Howe Gelb, Tom Walbank, Thøger Lund, Naim Amor, Emilie Marchand, Loveland, Katie Haverly and Golden Boots. It's a perfect time for a temporary Tucsonan to check out some local legends on the cheap and it's all for a good cause.

Bash for Tash takes place at El Crisol bar at Exo on Wednesday, February 19, at 8 p.m.

Hang out with Hank at the Speakeasy

Witness local outlaw country troubadour Hank Topless singing songs of death, desire, despair and how the bottle may or may not have let him down while hanging out with some cool local folks at a super intimate "speakeasy" setting. At a realty office in a former church building. Because that's how Tucsonans hang. Pro tip: It's always "Tucsonans" and never "Tucsonians."

Hank Topless and the Dead Horsemen play Habitation Speakeasy at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 21, at Habitation Realty

Check your local listings...

Each week this column compiles a choice selection of live gigs in and around Tucson with the help of good venue and band event announcements and other resources. If you've like your event listed in this space, or if your local band has major news or a new release, drop me a line at arts@tucsonsentinel.com.

Saturday, February 15

Music at the Mercado: Emilie Marchand - 6 p.m.

Pretty in Pink: 80's Prom Party - 9 p.m. Surly Wench Pub

Angry Singles Anniversary - 9 p.m. Sky Bar

Chastity Belt with Loose Tooth - 8 p.m. 191 Toole

Musk Hog and Creeper Van - 9 p.m. Saint Charles Tavern

Al Foul - 10 p.m. Che's Lounge

Sunday, February 16

Natty and the Sunset - 6 p.m. Che's Lounge

Ward Davis - 7 p.m. 191 Toole

Sci Fi Country w/ Jim McGuinn & The Cosmic Cowboys & Hannah Yeun - 7 p.m. Club Congress

Monday, February 17

Bookmans Presents: Molly Sarlé w/ Chelsey Trejo - 8 p.m. El Crisol at Exo

Lucie Blue Tremblay and Friends - 7 p.m. Club Congress

Tuesday, February 18

Luna Luna w/ Pro Teens and The Trees - 7 p.m. Club Congress

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group - 7:30 p.m. Fox Theater

Wednesday, February 19

Just Najima - 7 p.m. Crooked Tooth

Bash for Tash - 8 p.m. El Crisol at Exo

Dweezil Zappa "Hot Rats Live! + Other Hot Stuff 1969"- 8 p.m. Rialto

Street Blues Family - 8 p.m. Club Congress

Thursday, February 20

Rhythm & Roots Presents: the Black Market Trust - 7 p.m. Hotel Congress

Ladytowne Live (music by Method to the Madness) - 7 p.m. Club Congress

Order Of The Owl IV: Goth Nite - 10 p.m. Owls Club

Friday, February 21

Habitation Speakeasy: Hank Topless & The Dead Horsemen - 6 p.m. Habitation Realty Tucson

Jacob Acosta and Hannah Blair Akins - 6 p.m. Sand-Reckoner

Paul Opocensky Project - 6 p.m. Sentinel Peak Brewing

Brother Ali - 7:30 p.m. 191 Toole

Fri, Feb 21 · 191 Toole

Dry and Dusty with Freddy Parish - 8 p.m. El Crisol at Exo

- 30 -