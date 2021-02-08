A gyro's tale: Elegy to Fronimo's Greek Cafe

Like many a 1980s daughter of suburbia, I first fell in love with Greek food at the mall. In that wonderland of neon and glitter and piped-in synth music, the food court housed secret feasts of grilled souvlaki, creamy tzatziki, feta and kalamata olives and the best damned French fries.

While Tucson at the time boasted a handful of decent Greek and Mediterranean restaurants, of varying levels of formality, nothing ever quite filled the Greek comfort-food void in my heart quite like the stuff from the mall. Dine-in Greek was slow food. Wine-sipping food. Date food. And, don’t get me wrong, it was all lovely. But it wasn’t quite the same. Yeah, the quality was technically better, the menu offerings more plentiful, the atmosphere more intimate.

But something was missing. The heady perfume of garlic and olive oil and a busy deep fryer. The perfect balance of crisp yet chewy pita fresh from the grill. Those absolutely perfect fries.

As I moved out of the house and into my first few apartments, gradually finding myself further and further from the Northwest side of town, I found myself making excuses for occasional mall journeys just for the Greek food. In spite of the fact that that I lived more than 10 miles away and needed nothing from the actual mall.

And then one day, in 1995, the gods smiled upon me and Fronimo’s came to the neighborhood. A counter-service Greek fast food joint that not only matched the downscale diner perfection of mall souvlaki, but offered burgers, grilled sandwiches, patty melts, and fries that bested the food court spuds of my youth. And on top of all that, the place offered few of the upscale Greek delicacies of its higher end cousins, including Athenian chicken, pastitsio, braised lamb shanks, an insanely great house recipe for avgolemono soup and a lemony rice pilaf that sometimes made me question my Greek french fry loyalties.

Throughout my young adulthood, Fronimo’s was a constant friend. I drowned my sorrows in reasonably priced retsina, splurged on grilled cheeses and tuna melts for my kids when they were little, met up with dates and hosted grassroots meetings, mourned the loss of pastrami burgers from the menu and celebrated the invention of creamy, feta-topped “Greek” burgers. In short, for a while, this was my Mel’s Diner. My Cheers. My Central Perk.

Later on, when I moved to the East Side of town, I made pilgrimages just like I had in my Greek mall-food-loving days. It was my birthday takeout of choice, my Loft movie pregame site and an every-so-often indulgence. And I honestly took for granted that the place would always and forever be there.

But earlier this month, Fronimo’s said goodbye. At least for now.

Unlike many local restaurants who succumbed to pandemic-related losses, Fronimo’s closure appears to be yet another victim of rising commercial rents in Tucson. According to social media posts by owners George and Tracy Fronimakas, the restaurant was facing what they characterized as an “astronomical” rent increase if they chose to renew their lease. The couple are hoping the closure will be temporary, with efforts underway to locate a new space for the restaurant.

The current owners of the property are SMDSK Encanto, who are also the developers behind Chroma, a mixed-use office and residential project almost immediately adjacent to the strip mall that, until last week, housed Fronimo’s.

According to the company’s real estate brokers, the Volk Company, Chroma is slated to include a five story tower with nearby retail and office space and a mix of “first class retail, high-end residential” and townhomes.

As for my own Greek french fry fix? The good news is that Pappoule’s restaurant, former grand dame of the Tucson Mall food court, is still alive and well on the Northwest side of town, just behind the Foothills Mall at Ina and La Cholla. It’s a hell of a drive, but it’s probably worth it.

R.I.P. Fronimo’s. Long live Fronimo’s.

- 30 -