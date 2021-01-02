Photo: A tree in winter | 1000px

Posted Jan 2, 2021, 2:20 pm
A photograph of a cottonwood tree in a Southern Arizona riparian area, resplendent in its winter glory just before New Year's, sent to us by reader Leslie Ann Epperson, a documentary filmmaker.
