TUSD's Morado, Jaeger are finalists for Amphi sup't post Two administrators for Tucson's largest school district are vying to become the chief of the neighboring Amphitheater Unified School District. Abel Morado, TUSD assistant superintendent, and Todd Jaeger, a former Amphi administrator who's now TUSD's general counsel, have been named the finalists to replace retiring Amphi Superintendent Patrick Nelson.... Read more»

Lawsuit claims CBP officer sexually molested Guatemalan woman and 17-year-old sister A woman from Guatemala has accused an official with U.S. Customs and Border Protection of sexually assaulting her, and her 17-year-old sister, at a holding facility in southwestern Texas last July. ... Read more»

Aztec basketball fights back but falls in NJCAA quarterfinals The PCC men’s basketball team dug themselves out of an early deficit, but Southwestern Community College proved to be too much down the stretch in a NJCAA national tournament game Thursday. The No. 8 -seeded Aztecs (22-12) fell to the top-seeded Spartans (34-1) by a final score of 81-75.... Read more»

Teen in Israel linked to bomb threats against Jewish community centers An Israel-American teenager has been arrested by Israeli police after an investigation that linked him to the rash of bomb threats against nearly 150 Jewish community centers in the United States — which may include two threats that put the Jewish Community Center in Tucson on lockdown late February and early March. ... Read more»

Napier: Sheriff can't enforce federal immigration laws without harming public safety Sheriff Mark Napier: "While I support the increased attention given to the border and welcome additional federal resources, the Sheriff’s Department does not have the capacity to engage in proactive enforcement of federal immigration laws. If local law enforcement becomes proactive in immigration enforcement, we will not enhance public safety, but rather deteriorate it."... Read more»

Supreme Court tells Tucson Republicans to 'play ball' As the Supreme Court denies a GOP appeal of a ruling that upheld Tucson's system of electing City Council members, it's back to the campaign trail for local Republicans and I will offer the “Red Team” advice because I'm the columnist who cares. ... Read more»

Tucson city election system will stand, after Supreme Court rejects GOP appeal The U.S. Supreme Court let stand an appeals court ruling that said Tucson’s hybrid election system – primaries by ward and general elections at-large – does not infringe on the right to vote by city residents. The denial ends two-year court battle by Republican critics.... Read more»

Self-regulating instability: Winding Road's 'Language Archive' A nicely designed production of Julia Cho's "The Language Archive" has opened for a four-week run, staged by Winding Road Theater. This play about a professor's desperate attempts to preserve dying languages and his own expiring marriage features some terrific acting and a marvelous original score.... Read more»

Resolution mine official calls permitting process a barrier to business The Resolution Copper Mine in Arizona would be operating by now in most countries, but is still years away from getting all the permits it needs, a company official said Tuesday. But Rep. Raul Grijalva said "we have regulations ... to make sure environmental, public health and all other attributes of community impact are taken into account."... Read more»